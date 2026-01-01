HEPA 13 filter DS 5500/ DS 5600 mediclean | Kärcher

The HEPA 13 high-performance filter has a high-efficiency seal. It reliably retains pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and dust mites. 99.99% of all particles larger than 0.3 µ are repelled.

Suitable for Kärcher Vacuum Cleaners with Waterfilter DS 5500 and DS 5600 Wet and dry vacuum cleaners without also having to change the filter. Simple filter attachment and removal through twisting, with no additional locking elements required.