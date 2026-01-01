Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    HEPA 13 filter DS 5500/ DS 5600 mediclean | Kärcher

    Black rectangular air filter with white pleated and foam sections, featuring a central latch.

    HEPA 13 filter DS 5500/ DS 5600 mediclean

    Order number: 6.414-963.0

    HEPA 13 high-performance filter reliably retains pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and dust mites.