HEPA 13 filter* | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.860-273.0Special high-efficiency filter which reliably filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm. With sophisticated seal for protection against pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. *(EN: 1822:1998)
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
165 x 111 x 55
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com