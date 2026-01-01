HEPA 13 filter* | Kärcher

The HEPA 13 filter reliably filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm. The special high-performance filter has a particularly sophisticated seal for protection against pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement.

Suitable for the Kärcher DS vacuum cleaner with water filter For long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use. For uninterrupted work. Moisture-resistant and long-lasting. Patented filter removal technology For wet and dry vacuuming without any need for additional filter changes Change the flat pleated filter in seconds by folding out the filter box – without contact with dirt.