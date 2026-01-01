2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    HEPA 13 filter* | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner filter with circular grid pattern on a white background.

    HEPA 13 filter*

    Order number: 2.860-273.0

    Special high-efficiency filter which reliably filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm. With sophisticated seal for protection against pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. *(EN: 1822:1998)