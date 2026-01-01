HEPA 13 filter* | Kärcher

Good news for allergy or asthma sufferers: the HEPA 13 filter (EN 1822:1998) ensures that the exhaust air from the vacuum cleaner is cleaner than the room air. The finest dirt, such as pollen and allergenic particles, is reliably filtered out.

Washable For long-lasting suction power and optimal dust filtration during use. For uninterrupted work. Extremely tear-resistant, ideal for heavy-duty use.