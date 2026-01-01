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    HEPA 13 filter* | Kärcher

    Rectangular air filter with hexagonal grid pattern and grey frame, placed on a white background.

    HEPA 13 filter*

    Order number: 2.863-237.0

    The HEPA 13 filter (EN 1822:1998) for the Kärcher VC 2 vacuum cleaner safely and reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen and allergenic particles. Ideal for allergy sufferers.