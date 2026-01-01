2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    HEPA 13 filter* | Kärcher

    White circular air filter with radial support structure and fine mesh.

    HEPA 13 filter*

    Order number: 2.863-238.0

    The HEPA 13 filter (EN 1822:1998) for the Kärcher VC 3 multi-cyclone vacuum cleaner safely and reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen and allergenic particles. Ideal for allergy sufferers.