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    HEPA filter* | Kärcher

    Rectangular black air filter with white pleated paper, featuring a grid-like top design.

    HEPA filter*

    Order number: 2.860-229.0

    The HEPA high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mite excrement. It reliably filters 99.9% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm. * EN: 1822:1998.