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    HEPA filter VCS 3 | Kärcher

    Round black and silver Kärcher vacuum filter with a central handle and radial support structure.

    HEPA filter VCS 3

    Order number: 2.863-348.0

    Our HEPA 12 high-performance filter reliably removes up to 99.5% of even the smallest of particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens, such as mite excrement or pollen, from the exhaust air.