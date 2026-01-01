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    HEPA hygiene filter* | Kärcher

    Black rectangular air filter with a grid pattern on top, featuring a clip on the side.

    HEPA hygiene filter*

    Order number: 2.863-240.0

    Thanks to the HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998), the vacuum cleaner exhaust air is cleaner than room air. Annual replacement recommended.