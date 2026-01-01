HEPA hygiene filter* | Kärcher

The HEPA hygiene filter (EN 1822:1998) reliably filters the finest dirt such as pollen or allergy-triggering particles. It is therefore essential that the vacuum cleaner exhaust air is cleaner than the air in the area in which you are working. We recommend you change the filter once a year.

Suitable for the Kärcher compact vacuum cleaner VC 5 Ideal for upholstered furniture and for cleaning in tight spaces. Pet hair, lint and many other impurities are effectively removed. Ideal for upholstered furniture and for cleaning in tight spaces. Removable brush The brush can be easily removed for cleaning.