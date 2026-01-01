2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Hose Connection Set | Kärcher

    Three Kärcher hose connectors, including a T-shaped connector with a yellow section, arranged on a white background.

    Hose Connection Set

    Order number: 2.645-240.0

    The connection set contains various T, I and end pieces, which extend the Kärcher Rain System® and offer connection opportunities for additional Kärcher Rain System® hoses.