2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Hose coupling set 1/2", 5/8" OPP | Kärcher

    Two yellow Kärcher hose connectors with textured grips, placed on a white background.

    Hose coupling set 1/2", 5/8" OPP

    Order number: 2.645-176.0

    Connector set with 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" und 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" with Aqua Stop