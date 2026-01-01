Hose coupling set 1/2", 5/8" OPP | Kärcher

The hose connection set simplifies connecting, disconnecting and repairing of watering systems. It includes 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" and 1 x hose connector 1/2", 5/8" with Aqua Stop. The flexible connection system facilitates watering of small and large gardens and areas significantly as reliable tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis for a good watering system.

Aqua Stop Disconnecting of nozzles, spray guns, etc. without getting wet Ergonomic design For convenient handling