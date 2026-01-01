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    Hose set, 20 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose set with spray gun, connectors, and yellow coiled hose, displayed on a white background.

    Hose set, 20 m

    Order number: 2.645-115.0

    Hose set with 20 m standard hose (1/2"), spray gun, G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.