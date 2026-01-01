Hose set, 20 m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-115.0Hose set with 20 m standard hose (1/2"), spray gun, G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, universal hose connector and universal connector with Aqua Stop.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
20
Thread size
G3/4
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
360 x 360 x 100
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas