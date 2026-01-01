Hose set, 20 m | Kärcher

The perfect hose set for gardening novices. The sets comprises a 20 m standard hose (1/2"), a spray gun, a G3/4 brass tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer, a universal hose connector and a universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are extremely flexible, robust, and resistant to kinks. A winning formula: Long lifetime plus easy handling equals first-rate garden care. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

20 m 1/2" Standard hose The perfect entry-level set. Hook-and-loop system Works with all well-known brands. Spray gun with adjustable jet Spraying pattern can be changed from "hard" to "soft". Universal hose connector 2.645-191.0 Works with all well-known brands.