Hose set with hose hanger, 15 m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-114.0Hose set with hose hanger, 15 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), nozzle, G1 tap adaptor with G3/4 reducer, universal hose connector and universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
15
Thread size
G1
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 260 x 110
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas