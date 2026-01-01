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    Hose set with hose hanger, 15 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose set with yellow hose, connectors, and black wall mount bracket.

    Hose set with hose hanger, 15 m

    Order number: 2.645-114.0

    Hose set with hose hanger, 15 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), nozzle, G1 tap adaptor with G3/4 reducer, universal hose connector and universal hose connector with Aqua Stop.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.