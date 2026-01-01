Hose Spike | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-237.0The ground spike is used for laying and fixing the Kärcher Rain System® hoses and the soaker hoses. The integrated rubber ring on the attachment point ensures an optimal grip.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
24 x 25 x 169
Weight (kg)
0
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas