2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Hose Spike | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher ground spike with a circular holder, standing upright on a white background.

    Hose Spike

    Order number: 2.645-237.0

    The ground spike is used for laying and fixing the Kärcher Rain System® hoses and the soaker hoses. The integrated rubber ring on the attachment point ensures an optimal grip.