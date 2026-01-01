2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Hose Stop | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher nozzle adapter with a cylindrical shape, featuring ridged sections and a smooth finish.

    Hose Stop

    Order number: 2.645-233.0

    With the end piece, the Kärcher Rain System® hoses and the soaker hoses can be sealed securely. It is mounted at the end of the respective hose without the use of tools.