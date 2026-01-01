2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    I - Connector | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher hose connector with ribbed central section and smooth ends, isolated on a white background.

    I - Connector

    Order number: 2.645-232.0

    The I-piece connects two Kärcher Rain System® hoses or soaker hoses. Using the I-piece, the soaker hose, for example, can be connected to the Kärcher Rain System®.