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    Ironing board cover | Kärcher

    Folded grey ironing board cover with triangular pattern and yellow edges.

    Ironing board cover

    Order number: 2.884-969.0

    Cotton ironing board cover and foam material for greater air permeability and steam penetration of the laundry. The ideal cover for first-class ironing results.