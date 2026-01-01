Pressure washer K2 power VPS *KAP | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Pressure washer
Order number: 1.118-001.0Compact, reliable and efficient: the Kärcher K 2 Power VPS is perfectly suited to clean small surfaces around the home. With Vario Power Jet Short 360° and pressure adjustment.
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar)
20 - 100
Flow rate (l/h)
360
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 40
Power cable (m)
5
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
9.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
352 x 170 x 287
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas