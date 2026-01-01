2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K2 power VPS *KAP | Kärcher

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    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose, spray gun, and various attachments on a white background.

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    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Pressure washer

    K2 power VPS *KAP

    Order number: 1.118-001.0

    Compact, reliable and efficient: the Kärcher K 2 Power VPS is perfectly suited to clean small surfaces around the home. With Vario Power Jet Short 360° and pressure adjustment.