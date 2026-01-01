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    Kärcher Rain Box | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden irrigation kit with yellow box, hose, connectors, drip line, and spray nozzle arranged on a white background.

    Kärcher Rain Box

    Order number: 2.645-238.0

    The extendable Kärcher Rain Box with filter, drip collars, connection parts and hoses is the ideal ready-for-connection starter set for efficient garden watering.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.