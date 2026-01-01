Kärcher Rain Box | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-238.0The extendable Kärcher Rain Box with filter, drip collars, connection parts and hoses is the ideal ready-for-connection starter set for efficient garden watering.
Max. pressure (bar)
4
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
2.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 289 x 113
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas