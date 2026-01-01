Kärcher Rain Box | Kärcher

The Kärcher Rain Box is the ideal starter kit for efficient, economical and need-based garden watering. The Kärcher Rain Box contains a G1 tap connector with G3/4 reduction piece for connection to a tap, 2 couplings, 1 filter, 15 m Kärcher Rain System® hose (consisting of input hose and for attachment of collars), 10 m soaker hose, 4 T-pieces with regulation, 4 I-pieces, 10 drip collars and 5 ground spikes for fixing the hoses. All parts can be installed without the use of tools. The drip collars can be attached to the Kärcher Rain System® hose and adjusted (0-10 l/h) as desired. The soaker hose drips evenly over the entire length and can be optimally adjusted using the adjustable tee on the T-piece. The system runs with up to 4 bar pressure, can be individually adapted to every garden and works perfectly with the SensoTimer for need-orientated watering control.

Complete kit Complete Kärcher Rain System® starter kit. Ready to use: All system-relevant components are included in the kit. Drip collar with water volume regulation Targeted and need-based watering of plants. Fixation on the Kärcher Rain System® hose Flexible and precise mounting. Drip collar with integrated needle Installation without the use of tools. Resealable drip nozzle Collars can be flexibly mounted and removed as required. Manageable number of components No extensive planning required. Integrated Kärcher Rain System® hose Extremely flexible for laying. T-piece with water volume regulation Optimal water volume regulation for the drip hose. Expandability Can be easily extended with other Kärcher Rain System® components.