2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Kärcher Rain System® hose | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose in black, featuring textured surface and visible branding.

    Kärcher Rain System® hose

    Order number: 2.645-227.0

    The Kärcher Rain System® hose supplies the Kärcher Rain System® with water. Various adjustable application components can be attached directly onto the hose.