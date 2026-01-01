Kärcher Rain System® hose | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-227.0The Kärcher Rain System® hose supplies the Kärcher Rain System® with water. Various adjustable application components can be attached directly onto the hose.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
262 x 258 x 70
Diameter
1/2″
Weight (kg)
1.2
Colour
Black
Max. pressure (bar)
4
Hose length (m)
10
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas