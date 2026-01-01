Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Long-life filter | Kärcher

    Round white pleated filter with black plastic top and central hole, suitable for Kärcher vacuum cleaners.

    Long-life filter

    Order number: 2.863-239.0

    The VC 5's long-life filter reliably filters fine dust. Located in a filter box, the filter can be removed and cleaned with ease.