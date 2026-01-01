2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Metal spray gun Premium | Kärcher

    Kärcher spray gun with ergonomic grey handle, yellow dial, and metallic nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Metal spray gun Premium

    Order number: 2.645-270.0

    The high-quality and extra-robust metal spray gun Premium is made for especially long-lasting watering enjoyment, and sits comfortably in the hand.