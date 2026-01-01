2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Metall multifunctional spray gun Premium | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose spray gun with ergonomic grip, black and grey body, yellow adjustment knob, and multiple spray settings.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Metall multifunctional spray gun Premium

    Order number: 2.645-271.0

    With the high-quality multi-functional spray gun made from long-lasting metal, different plants can be watered according to requirements. Includes rotatable handle and drip-free spray head.