2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Micro Spray Nozzle | Kärcher

    Five Kärcher yellow drip irrigation nozzles with black clamps arranged in a row on a white background.

    Micro Spray Nozzle

    Order number: 2.645-236.0

    Spray collars with integrated needle can be attached anywhere on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. The adjustable Micro Sprayer can be adjusted as required.