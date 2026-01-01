Micro Spray Nozzle | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-236.0Spray collars with integrated needle can be attached anywhere on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. The adjustable Micro Sprayer can be adjusted as required.
Max. pressure (bar)
4
Output volume at 4 bar (l/h)
55
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
15 x 24 x 54
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas