Micro Sprayer Set | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-239.0The nozzle kit contains various spray, sealing and drip collars for affixing to the Kärcher Rain System® for individual expansion of the efficient watering system.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
15 x 24 x 54
Weight (kg)
0.2
Colour
Black
Max. pressure (bar)
4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas