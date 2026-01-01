2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Micro Sprayer Set | Kärcher

    Five Kärcher drip irrigation nozzles with black clips and a black spike, arranged on a white background.

    Micro Sprayer Set

    Order number: 2.645-239.0

    The nozzle kit contains various spray, sealing and drip collars for affixing to the Kärcher Rain System® for individual expansion of the efficient watering system.