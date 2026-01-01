Microfibre cloth set for bathrooms | Kärcher

Absolutely perfect cleanliness across the entire bathroom – this is no problem with the steam cleaner cloth kit from Kärcher. The microfibre cloth kit contains two special microfibre floor cleaning cloths, which are perfectly tailored for using the steam cleaner around the bathroom. The additional microfibre abrasive cloth removes stubborn limescale and soap residues quickly and reliably. And the additional microfibre polishing cloth is ideal for polishing mirrors and other smooth surfaces.

Abrasive microfibre cloth for hand nozzle with abrasive and soft microfibres Abrasive fibres for optimal removal of limescale. The soft microfibres of the cloth optimally take in the dirt. High-quality microfibre Can be machine-washed at 60 °C. High-quality microfibre polishing cloth Streak-free polishing result, very good water absorption. Soft floor cloth of high quality microfibre fleece Optimum dirt loosening, great dirt pick-up; microfibre guarantees good cleaning results on all hard surfaces.