Microfibre cloth set for bathrooms | Kärcher

Perfect cleanliness in the bathroom: With the microfibre cloth set for bathrooms made from high-quality microfibre. The two microfibre floor cloths for the floor nozzle EasyFix ensure sparkling clean bathroom floors and, using the hook-and-loop system, can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle EasyFix and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Using the microfibre abrasive cover for the hand nozzle, you can effortlessly remove even stubborn limescale and soap residue and the microfibre polishing cloth will make mirrors and other smooth surfaces gleam like new.

High-quality microfibre Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Microfibre abrasive cover for the hand nozzle with abrasive and soft microfibre Optimum removal of limescale and soap residue thanks to abrasive fibres. Optimum dirt pick-up thanks to soft microfibre. Convenient hook-and-loop system Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas. High-quality microfibre polishing cloth Streak-free polishing results. Excellent water absorption.