Microfibre cloth set for bathrooms | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-266.0The high-quality microfibre cloth set for steam cleaning in the bathroom contains two high-quality microfibre floor cloths, a microfibre abrasive cover for the hand nozzle and a microfibre polishing cloth.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
345 x 112 x 18
Fabric fibre composition
Polishing cloth: 70% polyester, 30% polyamide
Weight (kg)
0.1
Colour
White
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas