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    Microfibre cloth set for bathrooms | Kärcher

    Three Kärcher cleaning cloths, including a striped pad, a white pad, and a yellow microfiber cloth, arranged on a white background.

    Microfibre cloth set for bathrooms

    Order number: 2.863-266.0

    The high-quality microfibre cloth set for steam cleaning in the bathroom contains two high-quality microfibre floor cloths, a microfibre abrasive cover for the hand nozzle and a microfibre polishing cloth.