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    Microfibre cloth set for floor nozzle EasyFix | Kärcher

    Two white Kärcher microfibre cloths with tags, laid flat on a white background.

    Microfibre cloth set for floor nozzle EasyFix

    Order number: 2.863-259.0

    Cloth can be changed without having to come into contact with dirt: the high-quality Easyfix microfibre floor cloth. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, they are easy and quick to attach to and remove from the EasyFix steam cleaner floor nozzle.