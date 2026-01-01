Microfibre cloth set for floor nozzle EasyFix | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-259.0Cloth can be changed without having to come into contact with dirt: the high-quality Easyfix microfibre floor cloth. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, they are easy and quick to attach to and remove from the EasyFix steam cleaner floor nozzle.
Colour
White
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
345 x 112 x 18
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas