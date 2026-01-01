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    Microfibre cloth set for kitchens | Kärcher

    White Kärcher cleaning cloths and a yellow microfiber cloth on a white background.

    Microfibre cloth set for kitchens

    Order number: 2.863-265.0

    The microfibre cloth set for steam cleaning in the kitchen contains two high-quality microfibre floor cloths, a microfibre cover for the hand nozzle and a microfibre stainless steel cloth.