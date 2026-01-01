Microfibre cloth set for kitchens | Kärcher

High-quality microfibre cloth set for optimum cleanliness across the entire kitchen. The two microfibre floor cloths for the floor nozzle EasyFix guarantee a brilliantly clean kitchen floor. A hook-and-loop system enables them to be fixed easily and quickly to the floor nozzle EasyFix and removed without having to come into contact with dirt. Using the microfibre cover for the hand nozzle, you can effortlessly remove stubborn dirt (e. g. on the hobs) yourself. And the microfibre stainless steel cloth will make any stainless steel surface gleam.

High-quality microfibre Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Microfibre cover with elastic cord For simply attaching and removing the cover. No slipping of the cover when cleaning. Convenient hook-and-loop system Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas. Stainless steel cloth made of high-quality microfibre Streak-free polishing results. Excellent water absorption.