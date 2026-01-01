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    Microfibre cover set for the big round brush | Kärcher

    Two white, fluffy Kärcher steam cleaner cloth covers, side by side on a plain background.

    Microfibre cover set for the big round brush

    Order number: 2.863-243.0

    Two microfibre covers for the big round brush. High-quality microfibre for better dirt removal and gleaming results with the big round brush.