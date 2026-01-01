Microfibre cover set for the big round brush | Kärcher

For even better loosening and intake of dirt and grease. Ideal for particularly heavy and stubborn dirt in bathrooms and kitchens. Effortlessly removes even stubborn stains on hobs.

Soft cover for the big round brush made from high-quality microfibre Ideal for gentle cleaning of very stubborn dirt on all hard surfaces in kitchens and bathrooms. High-quality microfibre Suitable for 60°C machine wash. Do not use fabric softener. Soft cover for the big round brush made from high-quality microfibre Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.