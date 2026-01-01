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    Mini carpet glider | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher accessory holder with a rectangular shape and slots for storage, viewed from an angle on a white background.

    Mini carpet glider

    Order number: 2.863-298.0

    Freshens up even irregularly shaped and difficult-to-reach carpeted surfaces using steam: the Mini carpet glider for effortless attachment to the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle without coming into contact with any dirt at all.