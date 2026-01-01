Mini carpet glider | Kärcher

The Mini carpet glider pulls its weight when it comes to cleaning difficult-to-reach carpeted surfaces. It is easy to attach to the floor nozzle EasyFix Mini without coming into contact with any dirt at all and is ideal for freshening up even small and irregularly shaped carpeted surfaces using steam.

Suitable for the floor nozzle EasyFix Mini It's easy to give carpets a new lease of life with steam. Its compact shape means that it can freshen up even difficult-to-reach carpeted surfaces without any hassle. The floor nozzle EasyFix Mini can be easily slid into the carpet glider and removed again For convenient handling without having to bend down. It is possible to quickly switch between cleaning hard floors and carpeted floors using steam.