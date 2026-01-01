Mini carpet glider | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-298.0Freshens up even irregularly shaped and difficult-to-reach carpeted surfaces using steam: the Mini carpet glider for effortless attachment to the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle without coming into contact with any dirt at all.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
285 x 178 x 46
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas