Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100 | Kärcher

The multifunctional and surface sprinkler MS 100 is perfect for small areas and gardens. 6 different nozzle shapes enable different types of watering. The maximum watering area is 78 square metres. The sprinkler can be easily connected to the garden hose and is compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

6 different nozzle shapes permit various irrigation types For watering as required Loop for hanging the device integrated into the handle For simple storage/hanging.