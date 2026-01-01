Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-026.0Multifunctional and surface sprinkler MS 100 for small areas and gardens. 6 different nozzle shapes enable different types of watering. Max. watering area: 78 square metres.
Water volume
21 l/min
Sprinkling diameter (2 bar)
≤ 8,4 m
Sprinkling diameter (4 bar)
≤ 10 m
Sprinkling area (2 bar)
55 m²
Sprinkling area (4 bar)
78 m²
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
208 x 199 x 71
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas