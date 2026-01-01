2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100 | Kärcher

    Kärcher yellow and black rotating sprinkler with multiple spray patterns on a white background.

    Multifunction 6 dial sprinkler MS 100

    Order number: 2.645-026.0

    Multifunctional and surface sprinkler MS 100 for small areas and gardens. 6 different nozzle shapes enable different types of watering. Max. watering area: 78 square metres.