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    Multifunctional spray gun | Kärcher

    Yellow and black Kärcher garden hose spray nozzle with ergonomic grip, isolated on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Multifunctional spray gun

    Order number: 2.645-266.0

    The simple multi-functional spray gun with 3 spraying patterns: Shower, point and cone jet. Thanks to the lockable trigger, it is ideal for continuous watering of many different plants.