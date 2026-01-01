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    Multifunctional spray gun set Plus | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden hose spray gun with adjustable nozzle, two yellow connectors, and black adapter on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Multifunctional spray gun set Plus

    Order number: 2.645-290.0

    Made for a variety of garden watering applications: the multifunctional spray gun includes tap adaptor and 2 connectors with grip (one with Aqua Stop).
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.