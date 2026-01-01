2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose connector, black and yellow, with textured grip and branded logo on the side.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Nozzle

    Order number: 2.645-264.0

    Small, convenient and easy to connect to the garden hose: the ideal nozzle for uncomplicated watering tasks.