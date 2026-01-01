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    Nozzle set | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose connector set with yellow and black fittings, including adapters and couplings on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2017

    Nozzle set

    Order number: 2.645-288.0

    The optimal entry-level set with nozzle, tap connector and 2 connectors (one includes Aqua Stop). Immediately ready for easy watering of the garden.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.