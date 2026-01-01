2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    O-ring set | Kärcher

    Six black O-rings of varying sizes and one white ribbed cylindrical piece on a white background.

    O-ring set

    Order number: 2.645-074.0

    O-ring set includes six sealing rings (four 10.8 mm x 2.6 mm, one 15.9 mm x 2.6 mm, one 17.1 mm x 2.6 mm) and one sprinkler filter.