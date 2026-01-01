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    OS 5.320 SV oscillating sprinkler | Kärcher

    Kärcher oscillating sprinkler with black and yellow design, featuring adjustable nozzles and sturdy base.

    OS 5.320 SV oscillating sprinkler

    Order number: 2.645-135.0

    OS 5.320 SV oscillating sprinkler with adjustable width of spray and splash guard for convenient alignment. For medium-sized/large surfaces up to 320 m2. Adjustable water volume (0-max.)