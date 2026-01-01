OS 5.320 SV oscillating sprinkler | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-135.0OS 5.320 SV oscillating sprinkler with adjustable width of spray and splash guard for convenient alignment. For medium-sized/large surfaces up to 320 m2. Adjustable water volume (0-max.)
Sprinkling area (2 bar)
20 - 190 m²
Sprinkling area (4 bar)
30 - 320 m²
Width of spray (2 bar) (m)
5 - 12
Width of spray (4 bar) (m)
6 - 16
Area coverage (2 bar) (m)
5 - 16
Area coverage (4 bar) (m)
6 - 20
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
546 x 160 x 88
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas