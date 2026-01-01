Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-133.0Oscillating sprinkler OS 3.220 for watering medium-sized and large areas and gardens. Infinite coverage adjustment. Extremely durable gear drive. Maximum coverage: 220 m2
Sprinkling area (2 bar)
45 - 120 m²
Sprinkling area (4 bar)
80 - 220 m²
Width of spray (2 bar) (m)
9
Width of spray (4 bar) (m)
13
Area coverage (2 bar) (m)
5 - 14
Area coverage (4 bar) (m)
6 - 17
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
450 x 136 x 86
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas