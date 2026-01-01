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    Particle filter | Kärcher

    Kärcher water filter with black and grey connectors, featuring a transparent cylindrical body with the Kärcher logo.

    Particle filter

    Order number: 2.645-225.0

    The particle filter reliably protects the Kärcher Rain System® from dirt particles. The filter inlay can conveniently and easily be removed and cleaned.