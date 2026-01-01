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    Prefilter for submersible pumps, small | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher filter basket with perforated sides and clips, designed for attachment in cleaning devices.

    Prefilter for submersible pumps, small

    Order number: 2.997-201.0

    Protects the submersible pump and increases its operational reliability: the robust and easy-to-attach prefilter for the submersible pumps SP 9.000 to SP 16.000 Flat/Dirt and SP 1 to SP 5 Flat/Dirt.