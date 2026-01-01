Prefilter for submersible pumps, small | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.997-201.0Protects the submersible pump and increases its operational reliability: the robust and easy-to-attach prefilter for the submersible pumps SP 9.000 to SP 16.000 Flat/Dirt and SP 1 to SP 5 Flat/Dirt.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
177 x 179 x 53
Weight (kg)
0.1
Colour
Black
Mesh size (mm)
5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas