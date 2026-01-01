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    Premium Hose Reel HR 7.315 Kit 1/2" | Kärcher

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    Kärcher hose reel with yellow hose, mounted on a black portable frame with handle and crank.

    Premium Hose Reel HR 7.315 Kit 1/2"

    Order number: 2.645-164.0

    Watering Station for the practical and space-saving stowage of hoses and garden accessories. With removable drum, storage possibility for nozzles, spray guns, and spray lances and spacious storage box. Fully equipped.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.