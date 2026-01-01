Premium Hose Reel HR 7.315 Kit 1/2" | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-164.0Watering Station for the practical and space-saving stowage of hoses and garden accessories. With removable drum, storage possibility for nozzles, spray guns, and spray lances and spacious storage box. Fully equipped.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
4.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
290 x 460 x 510
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas