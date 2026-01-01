2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Premium spray lance | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden spray lance with adjustable nozzle, black and yellow handle, and silver extension tube.

    Premium spray lance

    Order number: 2.645-137.0

    Robust, long-lasting premium spray lance in top equipment. For watering small and medium-sized areas. Diverse areas of use - from ground-level watering to working above head height.