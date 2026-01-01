Premium spray lance | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-137.0Robust, long-lasting premium spray lance in top equipment. For watering small and medium-sized areas. Diverse areas of use - from ground-level watering to working above head height.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
780 x 150 x 66
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas