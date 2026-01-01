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    Premium suction filter with backflow preventer | Kärcher

    Brass and mesh filter with two black hose connectors and two metal hose clamps.

    Premium suction filter with backflow preventer

    Order number: 6.997-341.0

    Premium suction filter with backflow preventer for connection to cut lengths of hose.