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    Premium universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose connector with black and grey grip, featuring a silver threaded end.

    Premium universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop

    Order number: 2.645-196.0

    Premium universal hose coupling made of metal. Comes with Aqua Stop and a robust hose clamp made of corrosion-free aluminium and soft plastic recessed grips. Compatible with all click systems.