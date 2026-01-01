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    Primo Flex® hose 5/8" - 25 m | Kärcher

    Coiled yellow Kärcher garden hose with black stripes, resting on a white surface.

    Primo Flex® hose 5/8" - 25 m

    Order number: 2.645-140.0

    PrimoFlex® quality garden hose (5/8"). 25 m long. With pressure-resistant woven reinforcement. Contains no substances that are harmful to health. Bursting pressure: 24 bar. High temperature resistance from 0 to +40 °C.