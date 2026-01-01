Primo Flex® hose 5/8" - 25 m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-140.0PrimoFlex® quality garden hose (5/8"). 25 m long. With pressure-resistant woven reinforcement. Contains no substances that are harmful to health. Bursting pressure: 24 bar. High temperature resistance from 0 to +40 °C.
Diameter
5/8″
Hose length (m)
25
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
3.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
370 x 370 x 85
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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