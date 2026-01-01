PrimoFlex® hose 1/2" - 20 m | Kärcher

The PrimoFlex® quality hose, which measures 1/2" in diameter and 20 m in length, is perfect for watering small to large areas and gardens. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 24 bar. The water hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between 0 and +40 °C. We provide a 12-year warranty for this flexible garden hose. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust and resistant to kinks. The benefits are plain to see: long lifetime and easy handling. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.

12-year guarantee Long-lasting Three layers Resistant to kinks Bursting pressure: 24 bar Guaranteed robustness Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement For easy handling. High temperature resistance from 0 to +40 °C Guaranteed robustness Free from cadmium, barium and lead Poses no risk to health or the environment Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose Guaranteed robustness and durability Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose Poses no risk to health or the environment Weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer Guaranteed robustness