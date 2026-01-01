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    PrimoFlex® hose 1/2" - 20 m | Kärcher

    Coiled yellow Kärcher garden hose with black stripes, resting on a white surface.

    PrimoFlex® hose 1/2" - 20 m

    Order number: 2.645-138.0

    The PrimoFlex® (1/2") flexible garden hose is 20 m long, temperature-resistant, comes with pressure-resistant reinforcement technology and contains no substances that are harmful to health. Bursting pressure: 24 bar.