2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    PrimoFlex® Plus hose 5/8" - 25 m | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher garden hose with a textured black and grey surface and a yellow stripe, placed on a white background.

    PrimoFlex® Plus hose 5/8" - 25 m

    Order number: 2.645-146.0

    DuPont™ and Kevlar® are registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.