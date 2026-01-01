Pump prefilter, large | Kärcher

The pump prefilter is suitable for all common garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm) - particularly devices without integrated filters with a flow rate to up to 6,000 l/h. The prefilter protects the pump effectively from coarse dirt particles or sand thus increasing its service life. The filter inlay can be removed for cleaning. The mesh size of the fine filter is 250 µm (0.25 mm). The radial PerfectConnect sealing principle of the BP accessories ensures exceptionally easy assembly and highly reliable sealing which guarantees trouble-free pump operation.

Removable filter The filter can be cleaned under running water, meaning it can be reused again and again. Pump prefilter, large For pumps with a water flow rate of up to 6,000 l/h. Prefilter For additional protection of the pump against coarse dirt particles or sand.