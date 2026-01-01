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    Pump prefilter, large | Kärcher

    Kärcher water filter with a transparent cylindrical body and black top featuring a brass connector.

    Pump prefilter, large

    Order number: 2.997-210.0

    The pump prefilter protects garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps from coarse dirt particles or sand. Including the PerfectConnect sealing principle for reliable sealing.