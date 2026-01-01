Pump prefilter, large | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.997-344.0Pump prefilter protects garden pumps and high-pressure pumps against coarse particles or sand.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
122 x 189 x 314
Weight (kg)
1.2
Sizes
Up to 6000 l/h mesh size: 250 μm (0.25 mm)
Colour
Black
Mesh size (mm)
0.25
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas