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    Pump prefilter, small | Kärcher

    Kärcher water filter with black top and transparent cylindrical body, featuring a brass connector.

    Pump prefilter, small

    Order number: 2.997-211.0

    Small prefilter, big effect: The pump prefilter protects garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps from coarse dirt particles or sand. With PerfectConnect sealing principle.