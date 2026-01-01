Pump prefilter, small | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.997-211.0Small prefilter, big effect: The pump prefilter protects garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps from coarse dirt particles or sand. With PerfectConnect sealing principle.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
120 x 220 x 200
Pressure (bar)
8
Thread size
G1
Weight (kg)
0.8
Sizes
Up to 4000 l/h mesh size: 250 μm (0.25 mm)
Colour
Black
Mesh size (mm)
0.25
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas