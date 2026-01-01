Pump prefilter, small | Kärcher

Pump prefilter for all common garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and domestic water supplies - particularly for devices without integrated filter and a flow rate up to 4,000 l/h. The prefilter effectively protects pumps against large dirt particles or sand, thus increasing their lifetime. The filter inlay can be removed for cleaning. The mesh size of the fine filter is 250µm (0.25 mm). The pump prefilter is suitable for all of the above pumps with a G1 connection thread (33.3 mm).

Removable filter The filter can be cleaned under running water, meaning it can be reused again and again. Pump prefilter, small For pumps with a water flow up to 4000 l/h Prefilter For additional protection of the pump against coarse dirt particles and sand