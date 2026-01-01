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    Pump prefilter, small | Kärcher

    Kärcher water filter with black top and transparent cylindrical body, featuring a brass connector.

    Pump prefilter, small

    Order number: 6.997-343.0

    Pump prefilter for protecting garden pumps, electronic booster pumps, and domestic water supplies from coarse dirt particles or sand.